C# Development Team Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join our dynamic tech team as a C# Development Team Lead! Lead innovative projects, mentor top talent, and shape the future of cutting-edge software.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ OR matric with at least 15 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

4 years relevant experience as a Team Lead Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features

Good understanding of the python language

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Suitable candidate would be responsible for the below:

Implementing code that can be reused on multiple platforms.

Breaking down complex issues into smaller manageable tasks

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Provide guidance and assistance to more junior developers to ensure they deliver quality work within the agreed timeframes.

Provide technical leadership to the development team and other teams within the company.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SDLC

Asp.Net

JSON

XML

SOAP

REST

SQL

CSS

HTML

