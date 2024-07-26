Cloud Database Engineer (Advanced) 2510 TT

You will play a critical role in migrating our on-Prem workloads to our databases hosted on OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure), Azure and AWS platforms. As a Cloud Database Engineer, you will design and implement cloud-based database solutions that meet the needs of the business, develop and maintain database migration plans, and work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.

Design and implement cloud-based database solutions.

Develop and maintain database migration plans.

Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.

Ensure that all database systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with industry standards.

Develop and maintain documentation for all database systems and processes.

Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and cloud computing.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

At least 3 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development

Fluent business English.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.

Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases.

Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred).

Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Sound experience with agile methods (Scrum, Kanban).

Proficiency in additional European languages is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Agile Working Model

Cloud architectures

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Learn more/Apply for this position