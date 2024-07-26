Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Rosebank

  • A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications OR
  • Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
  • Specific work experience on Data Management technologies is a must have.
  • A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
  • A formal architecture certification (e.g., TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

