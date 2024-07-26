Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Rosebank

- A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications OR
- Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
- Specific work experience on Data Management technologies is a must have.
- A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
- A formal architecture certification (e.g., TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree