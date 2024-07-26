Generalists are becoming the new MVPs at work

As economic uncertainty prevails and job cuts – or the threat of them – continue to loom large at workplaces in South Africa and across the globe, a new approach to futureproofing one’s career and prospects is emerging: becoming a generalist.

A generalist might sound like the idea of the proverbial “Jack-of-all-trades”, but in fact it equates to being a master of your area of expertise, while also having a deep understanding of and handle on the interrelated disciplines which impact on the success of a business.

According to the 2023 Global Culture Report by the OC Tanner Institute – a research organisation that focuses on workplace culture – 50% of employees said their organisation favours professionals with a broad range of skills across multiple disciplines. The research canvassed 36 000 employees, leaders, HR practitioners and business executives across 20 countries worldwide.

Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at executive search firm Jack Hammer Global, says in the current landscape, bolstering one’s career requires you to go beyond a laser-focus on your area of expertise.

The good news is that doing so doesn’t require heading back to university to achieve another qualification in an unrelated field. Rather, it requires a commitment to self-study, developing commercial acumen that is relevant to your organisation, and keeping on top of what is happening in the world at a macro level.

“To remain competitive in a precarious environment, professionals today must sign up for the challenge of not only mastering their specific roles but also understanding the broader business landscape,” says Naidoo.

“It is essential to understand and be able to assess and navigate all those factors that can and do influence your company and your work, even if it would generally be considered not part of your job or your portfolio.”

For instance, a marketing or communications executive who understands the legal environment will be able to respond more effectively and efficiently to crises than one who first needs to wait for the legal department for preliminary insights before considering a response.

Similarly, regardless of whether you’re in sales, operations or finance, keeping an eye on trends and changes in local and global markets enables one to function in a more impactful way by anticipating risks, challenges, and opportunities.

“Examples abound of the different ways in which cross-functional competence manifests, the value it brings to a company and, by extension, the desirability of these professionals to the company,” says Naidoo.

She says to remain or become competitive, professionals today must be able to contribute strategically to the conversation and be able to contribute ideas in addition to their core portfolio.

“This does not mean you need to be able to do more than one job. It means broadening your scope of insight and competence. It is about understanding how things inter-relate and understanding the combined impact of various factors,” she says.

Depending on one’s main field of expertise, there are various different but adjacent fields and skills that can be self-taught and self-studied on the path to becoming a generalist.

“One that applies to everyone in the organisation, is learning how their business runs by speaking to people, reading up about the industry, knowing what’s happening on the ground in the sector more broadly, and which influences and trends are impacting the company.

“It requires little more than 30 minutes per day to read up on areas outside of your own expertise, to gain an understanding of macro and micro economic factors. You don’t have to do an MBA. The knowledge will start seeping in and gradually you will be able to contribute more broadly.”

Other skills that can be developed with practise over time, include resourcefulness and problem-solving, and relationship and influencing skills.

“Resourcefulness isn’t about knowing everything; it’s about finding solutions and being able to know where to look to find solutions that don’t fall within your area of expertise. When faced with challenges, be the person who figures things out. Seek knowledge beyond your role, stay informed about industry trends, and contribute insights that go beyond your job description,” advises Naidoo.

“Also know that technical competence alone won’t suffice. Overlay it with relationship-building and influencing abilities. Learn how to present information effectively, and be able to empathise with stakeholders and drive decisions. In a world where AI handles routine tasks, your ability to influence remains uniquely human and your USP in the workplace.”

Becoming a generalist isn’t only a strong approach to standing out in your current role and company, but will also play an important role when you decide to pursue new challenges.

“Companies seek individuals who combine technical prowess with business acumen and communication skills. If you can build a reputation as the standout performer, the person who is recognised for their valuable contributions, you can keep your career trajectory moving upwards,” Naidoo says.