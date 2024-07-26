HRIS System Support at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Springs

We are looking for a HRIS System Support to join our team on a hybrid basis in Spring- Gauteng.
The incumbent will be required to ensure that all HR systems are supported and maintained through the alignment of business requirements, ICT processes and strategy.
REQUIREMENTS
- Matric Certificate with Mathematics.
- Relevant diploma or degree.
- Minimum five (5) years’ working experience in a support environment with exposure to HR systems.
- Three (3) – five (5) years’ working experience of Human Resource or Payroll Experience advantageous.
- Knowledge and experience within the ICT environment advantageous.
- System Support experience advantageous.
- Advanced Microsoft Office.
- Basic understanding of SQL language advantageous.
- Knowledge and experience of system testing methodology.
- Training facilitation experience.
- Confidentiality, tact and discretion when dealing with people and data.
- High level of attention to detail.
- Internally motivated.
- Able to follow directions.
- Able to work co-operatively and proficiently both independently and within a team environment.
- Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Strong analytical and logical thinking skills.
- Ability to problem-solve creatively.
- Prioritisation and time management skills.
- Excellent organisational skills.
- Training facilitation experience beneficial.
- Continual improvement mind-set.
- Analytical thinking and creative problem-solving.
- Attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- HRIS
- HR
- System Support