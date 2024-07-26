HRIS System Support at Datonomy Solutions

Jul 26, 2024

We are looking for a HRIS System Support to join our team on a hybrid basis in Spring- Gauteng.

The incumbent will be required to ensure that all HR systems are supported and maintained through the alignment of business requirements, ICT processes and strategy.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric Certificate with Mathematics.
  • Relevant diploma or degree.
  • Minimum five (5) years’ working experience in a support environment with exposure to HR systems.
  • Three (3) – five (5) years’ working experience of Human Resource or Payroll Experience advantageous.
  • Knowledge and experience within the ICT environment advantageous.
  • System Support experience advantageous.
  • Advanced Microsoft Office.
  • Basic understanding of SQL language advantageous.
  • Knowledge and experience of system testing methodology.
  • Training facilitation experience.
  • Confidentiality, tact and discretion when dealing with people and data.
  • High level of attention to detail.
  • Internally motivated.
  • Able to follow directions.
  • Able to work co-operatively and proficiently both independently and within a team environment.
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • Strong analytical and logical thinking skills.
  • Ability to problem-solve creatively.
  • Prioritisation and time management skills.
  • Excellent organisational skills.
  • Training facilitation experience beneficial.
  • Continual improvement mind-set.
  • Analytical thinking and creative problem-solving.
  • Attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • HRIS
  • HR
  • System Support

