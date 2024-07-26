HRIS System Support at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a HRIS System Support to join our team on a hybrid basis in Spring- Gauteng.

The incumbent will be required to ensure that all HR systems are supported and maintained through the alignment of business requirements, ICT processes and strategy.

REQUIREMENTS

Matric Certificate with Mathematics.

Relevant diploma or degree.

Minimum five (5) years’ working experience in a support environment with exposure to HR systems.

Three (3) – five (5) years’ working experience of Human Resource or Payroll Experience advantageous.

Knowledge and experience within the ICT environment advantageous.

System Support experience advantageous.

Advanced Microsoft Office.

Basic understanding of SQL language advantageous.

Knowledge and experience of system testing methodology.

Training facilitation experience.

Confidentiality, tact and discretion when dealing with people and data.

High level of attention to detail.

Internally motivated.

Able to follow directions.

Able to work co-operatively and proficiently both independently and within a team environment.

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Strong analytical and logical thinking skills.

Ability to problem-solve creatively.

Prioritisation and time management skills.

Excellent organisational skills.

Training facilitation experience beneficial.

Continual improvement mind-set.

Analytical thinking and creative problem-solving.

Attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

HRIS

HR

System Support

