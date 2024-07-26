Intermediate Front-end Developer

Our clients in the financial space are on the hunt for an Intermediate Front-end developer! Work in dynamic teams with the latest in technology on a fantastic Hybrid Permanent model based in the Menlyn area!

Requirements:

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

At least 3 years’ experience as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working.

3 years of experience developing with HTML, CSS, TypeScript, React, React Native

Experience with NextJS, Tailwind, React Query, MSSQL is beneficial

Experience with Azure exposure, DevOps CI/CD Pipelines, Restful service experience beneficial

Duties:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved in and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

TYPESCRIPT

REACT

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

