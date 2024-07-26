Hire Resolve’s Client is currently seeking experienced Intermediate Testers to join their team. As an Intermediate Tester, you will play a vital role in ensuring the quality and reliability of software applications developed by our clients.
Responsibilities
- Develop and execute test plans and test cases to verify functionality and performance of software applications
- Identify and report defects and issues in a clear and detailed manner
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to troubleshoot and resolve software issues
- Participate in the entire software development lifecycle, from requirements gathering to deployment
- Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the software testing process
- Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in software testing
- Participate in Agile/Scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and sprint reviews
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field
- Minimum of 3-5+ years of experience in software testing
- Strong knowledge of software testing methodologies and techniques
- Experience with test management tools and defect tracking systems
- Good understanding of software development principles and best practices
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong communication and teamwork abilities
- Experience with SQL Server and SQL databases. Knowledge regarding SQL queries
- Experience with test automation and scripting languages (e.g., Python, Java, JavaScript) is a plus
- Experience with Azure DevOps, GitHub, and Team City is a plus
- ISTQB or similar certification is desirable but not required
- Proven experience as a Software Tester or Quality Assurance Engineer in a software development environment
Benefits
- Salary: R450K/yr – R660K/yr, negotiable
