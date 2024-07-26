Intermediate Testers

Hire Resolve’s Client is currently seeking experienced Intermediate Testers to join their team. As an Intermediate Tester, you will play a vital role in ensuring the quality and reliability of software applications developed by our clients.

Responsibilities

Develop and execute test plans and test cases to verify functionality and performance of software applications

Identify and report defects and issues in a clear and detailed manner

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to troubleshoot and resolve software issues

Participate in the entire software development lifecycle, from requirements gathering to deployment

Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the software testing process

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in software testing

Participate in Agile/Scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and sprint reviews

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field

Minimum of 3-5+ years of experience in software testing

Strong knowledge of software testing methodologies and techniques

Experience with test management tools and defect tracking systems

Good understanding of software development principles and best practices

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and teamwork abilities

Experience with SQL Server and SQL databases. Knowledge regarding SQL queries

Experience with test automation and scripting languages (e.g., Python, Java, JavaScript) is a plus

Experience with Azure DevOps, GitHub, and Team City is a plus

ISTQB or similar certification is desirable but not required

Proven experience as a Software Tester or Quality Assurance Engineer in a software development environment

Benefits

Salary: R450K/yr – R660K/yr, negotiable

