Role: IT Desktop Support Technician – Onsite

Location: Claremont, Cape Town

Join a well-established IT Managed Services company with a stellar 30-year track record of success, now on an exciting growth trajectory! Seeking an energetic Desk Top Support Technician to become a vital part of their dynamic and expanding team. This is potentially a full-time on-site work at the client or possibly a hybrid schedule with half-day on-site and half-day remote work. If you are eager to learn and grow in a thriving environment, this is the perfect opportunity for you!

Role:

Serve as the primary on-site IT support specialist, managing and resolving a wide range of technical issues, from password resets to backup failures and VPN connectivity problems.

Engage in Active Directory management and provide comprehensive support for Microsoft Office, Office 365, and various Windows operating systems (Windows 7, 8.1, and 10).

Support and troubleshoot desktops, laptops, printers, networked copiers, and basic LAN/WAN connectivity.

Deliver outstanding customer service, ensuring prompt and efficient resolution of issues in alignment with SLAs.

Required:

2-3+ years’ experience Desktop support

A+, N+ and ideally an MCSE (advantageous)

Experience with 0365

Must be a “people’s person”, have strong ability to remain calm under pressure and have good communications skills.

Valid driver’s license and own reliable car.

Desired Skills:

IT

Desktop Support Technician

A+

N+

