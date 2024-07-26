Postillion Systems Engineer – Gauteng Turffontein

Jul 26, 2024

Job Purpose:
Support and maintenance of Switching applications and Terminal applications

Key Responsibilities:
Terminal Products, Switching Products and Key Management

  • Mentor junior team members.
  • Maintain existing switching products
  • Assist customers with integration into the company payment switch
  • Maintain compliance with banks (implement patches etc.).
  • Assist with PCI (PIN,P2PE and DSS) Audits
  • Recommend enablement of enhanced features.
  • Provide solutions for customer requirements (both terminal or switching).
  • Enable any source channel to integrate into the company switch.
  • Implement new features on both terminal and Switching products.
  • Offer technical guidance to team members.
  • Explore products other then terminals, e.g. Mobile phone, ecommerce etc.
  • Maintain existing switching products
  • Explore new switching products, conduct P.O.C’s.
  • Assist with Crypto key management

Core Responsibilities:
Maintenance

  • Maintenance of Switch application (Patching, Database maintenance).
  • Maintain PCI and Association compliance.
  • Investigate bugs in Terminal applications.
  • Investigate issues raised by operations.
  • Remedy ticket management.
  • A Deep understanding of ACI Postilion
  • Understanding of UP Framework product.

Implementation

  • Conducting end-to-end testing for new customer integrations.
  • Document implementation.
  • Document user guides.
  • Interpret Interface and functional specifications and assist customer with integration.
  • Update Interface specifications.
  • Excellent knowledge of [URL Removed]
    Key Management
    • Participate in Key Ceremony’s

    Communications & Working Relationships:
    Internal:

    • Team members
    • Key Account Managers
    • Operations Support Staff
    • Development teams
    • Infrastructure Teams
    • Heads of departments

    Reasons for Interaction:

    • Customer requirements
    • Issues raised by customers
    • Development requirements for products
    • Infrastructure setup for new and existing products
    • Discuss requirements to deliver a product which may involve assistance from relevant teams.

    External:

    • Customers
    • 3rd party Vendors
    • Banks

    Reasons for Interaction:

    • Assist with integration or assist the customer with guidance on how the product operates. Solution design.
    • Application fixes, enhancements available, Compliance requirements, new products.
    • Integration of new customers, Compliance, query resolution, new product implementation.

    Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:
    Educational Qualifications:

    • Matric
    • Diploma in IT (programming)

    Years of Experience:

    • 8-10 years work experience
    • 5 years in Payments

    Other requirements:

    • EMV Knowledge.
    • Advanced Postilion Knowledge.
    • Card Payments knowledge.
    • Card Payment Switching Knowledge.
    • Payment Terminal knowledge.
    • Problem Solving skills.
    • Always looking at doing things in different ways.
    • Programming knowledge (Java).
    • Technology and system savvy.
    • Numeracy skills.
    • Ability to work in a fast-paced, high-pressured environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.
    • Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.
    • Ability to identify opportunities for improvement

    Behavioral Competencies:
    The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:

    • Delivery: Translates business objectives into practical, prioritised and organised action plans; ensures plans are quickly and successfully implemented. Makes effective use of resources when executing; ensures processes are in place to achieve outcomes aligned to operational excellence standards.
    • Teaming: Communicates ideas, information and business objectives effectively and persuasively, resulting in desired actions/outcomes. Promotes, collaboration information sharing and learning within and across team members boundaries. Focuses on ensuring stakeholder satisfaction by building mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders.

    Job Purpose:
    Support and maintenance of Switching applications and Terminal applications

    Key Responsibilities:
    Terminal Products, Switching Products and Key Management

    • Mentor junior team members.
    • Maintain existing switching products
    • Assist customers with integration into the company payment switch
    • Maintain compliance with banks (implement patches etc.).
    • Assist with PCI (PIN,P2PE and DSS) Audits
    • Recommend enablement of enhanced features.
    • Provide solutions for customer requirements (both terminal or switching).
    • Enable any source channel to integrate into the company switch.
    • Implement new features on both terminal and Switching products.
    • Offer technical guidance to team members.
    • Explore products other then terminals, e.g. Mobile phone, ecommerce etc.
    • Maintain existing switching products
    • Explore new switching products, conduct P.O.C’s.
    • Assist with Crypto key management

    Core Responsibilities:
    Maintenance

    • Maintenance of Switch application (Patching, Database maintenance).
    • Maintain PCI and Association compliance.
    • Investigate bugs in Terminal applications.
    • Investigate issues raised by operations.
    • Remedy ticket management.
    • A Deep understanding of ACI Postilion
    • Understanding of UP Framework product.

    Implementation

    • Conducting end-to-end testing for new customer integrations.
    • Document implementation.
    • Document user guides.
    • Interpret Interface and functional specifications and assist customer with integration.
    • Update Interface specifications.
    • Excellent knowledge of [URL Removed]
      Key Management
      • Participate in Key Ceremony’s

      Communications & Working Relationships:
      Internal:

      • Team members
      • Key Account Managers
      • Operations Support Staff
      • Development teams
      • Infrastructure Teams
      • Heads of departments

      Reasons for Interaction:

      • Customer requirements
      • Issues raised by customers
      • Development requirements for products
      • Infrastructure setup for new and existing products
      • Discuss requirements to deliver a product which may involve assistance from relevant teams.

      External:

      • Customers
      • 3rd party Vendors
      • Banks

      Reasons for Interaction:

      • Assist with integration or assist the customer with guidance on how the product operates. Solution design.
      • Application fixes, enhancements available, Compliance requirements, new products.
      • Integration of new customers, Compliance, query resolution, new product implementation.

      Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:
      Educational Qualifications:

      • Matric
      • Diploma in IT (programming)

      Years of Experience:

      • 8-10 years work experience
      • 5 years in Payments

      Other requirements:

      • EMV Knowledge.
      • Advanced Postilion Knowledge.
      • Card Payments knowledge.
      • Card Payment Switching Knowledge.
      • Payment Terminal knowledge.
      • Problem Solving skills.
      • Always looking at doing things in different ways.
      • Programming knowledge (Java).
      • Technology and system savvy.
      • Numeracy skills.
      • Ability to work in a fast-paced, high-pressured environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.
      • Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.
      • Ability to identify opportunities for improvement

      Behavioral Competencies:
      The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:

      • Delivery: Translates business objectives into practical, prioritised and organised action plans; ensures plans are quickly and successfully implemented. Makes effective use of resources when executing; ensures processes are in place to achieve outcomes aligned to operational excellence standards.
      • Teaming: Communicates ideas, information and business objectives effectively and persuasively, resulting in desired actions/outcomes. Promotes, collaboration information sharing and learning within and across team members boundaries. Focuses on ensuring stakeholder satisfaction by building mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders.

      Desired Skills:

      • 8-10 years work experience
      • 5 years in Payments
      • EMV Knowledge.
      • Advanced Postilion
      • Card Payments
      • Card Payment Switching

      Learn more/Apply for this position