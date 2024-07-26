Principal Software Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Principal Software Engineer to be the custodian of technical thought leadership within Group Technology (GT) environment by providing expertise, guidance and advice that relates to the integration of solutions across multiple technologies, and the supporting-processes such that GT is able to deliver sustainable and quality solutions in alignment to the overall strategy of the Bank whilst growing the technical expertise within the organisation.

Create a competitive advantage by consulting and providing advice on systems, processes, frameworks and products in line with the company strategy.

Ensure the delivery of the design through consulting, identifying and collaborating with stakeholders.

Keep GT accountable for all technical deliverables.

Provide guidance and support regarding technology discussions to executive management in order for them to make quality decisions.

Upskill stakeholders on technical designs and provide technical mentoring to all technical roles.

Obtain buy-in on deliverables from sponsors and executives by presenting at Executive meetings.

Direct, facilitate, participate and contribute to technical forums.

Ensure test strategy covers full end to end technology stack including non-functional requirements through consulting, identifying and collaborating with stakeholders.

Position best practice software development methodologies and identify bottlenecks in the application development process.

Identify possible conflicts across deliverables and technologies and recommend suitable solutions.

Ensure risks are mitigated by identifying and raising risks on deliverables and strategies and proposing solutions.

Identify emerging technologies that will give the company a competitive advantage.

Be part of the journey of proving and productionalising emerging technologies.

Participate in severities and high impact problem resolution and provide expert guidance and solutions on technical problems.

Ensure transition to the future mode of operation by participating in shaping the enterprise architecture roadmap through consulting, identifying and collaborating with stakeholders.

Ensure alignment to the company’s environment and legislative requirements by reviewing and providing advice on product or technology specific standards.

Perform independent research on technology best practice.

Identify individuals that could perform a specialist role and actively participate in their development.

Participate in industry forums and keep up to date with emerging technologies.

Manage the technical specialist career stream.

Provide coaching, mentoring and upskilling of others within area of expertise.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities.

Contribute to the company’s Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Technical Though Leadership: The ability to provide innovative ideas and guide others in the organisation.

Problem Solving: The ability to identify, analyse, and solve complex problems, Pro-Active

Communication: Effective communication skills are essential for understanding client needs and conveying technical information to non-technical stakeholders,

Able to handle Stress, Strategic Thinking, Listening skills, Patience, Multi-tasking, Self-Teacher, Adaptable and versatile.

Deep technical knowledge and an understanding of diverse methodologies and best practices as well as full stack enterprise software systems.

Attitude to being available 24/7/365.

Deep desire for quality and to do it the right way.

Advanced proficiency in multiple programming languages such as Java, C#, Golang, Python and SQL.

Advanced experience in one or more of the following database technologies: Postgres, Mongo, Redis, DB2, MS SQL, Oracle.

Technical Knowledge

Advanced proficiency in multiple programming languages such as Java, C#, Golang, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, Angular and SQL.

Expertise in low-level programming and fixing problems with memory and performance.

General IT skills data formats.

Operating system principles, basic IT security.

Advanced experience in one or more of the following database technologies: Postgres, Mongo, Redis, DB2, MS SQL, Oracle.

Platform Developer Skills for Docker and Kubernetes.

Proficiency in Cloud Computing environments with specific reference to Azure and AWS.

Exposure to GenAI.

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees.

Relevant technical qualification/ certification or equivalent experience.

BSc or BCom preferably in Comp Sci or Information Systems, 4-year EDP Diploma.

10+ years’ experience as a software developer.

5+ years’ experience as Multi Discipline Specialist.

Conversions, Large System implementation, Critical (no down time) systems. Large Projects, Working under pressure, Negotiation skills.

Analysis and Design, Test Strategy, Migrations between systems, Testing Tools (development and Usage), Debugging and problem analysis.

Agile and Devops exposure.

Project Management and Technical Team leadership.

Professional Knowledge

Information Technology concepts.

System Development Life cycle.(SDLC).

Role relevant related technologies.

Service orientated Architecture (SOA).

IT Solutions Architecture.

IT Infrastructure Architecture.

Knowledge across multiple technologies.

IT Risk and security principles.

Multiple operating system.

Systems Analysis and design.

GT specific operational knowledge.

ITIL.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

