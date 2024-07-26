Professionalising skills in the BPO sector will promote growth

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is a growth industry with many opportunities for young people to find sustainable, long-term employment opportunities regardless of their educational background.

By Peter Andrew, CEO of CCI South Africa

This is not a myopic industry view – the the Department of Trade and Industry (DTIC) has identified the BPO sector as a priority sector, particularly for addressing youth unemployment, with ambitious targets for the growth of the industry, and a goal of between 250 000 and 500 000 cumulative new jobs created by 2030.

In rapidly growing sectors such as BPO, it’s common for employees to enter the industry without the necessary leadership skills to advance their careers. This is particularly the case in an industry renowned for embracing the impact sourcing model to bring new talent into the workforce. Skilled personnel are therefore in high demand, and often, if recruited externally, come at a premium.

Therefore, to sustain this promising growth trajectory, it’s crucial for organisations to cultivate leadership skills within their workforce to ensure a steady pipeline of qualified candidates who can drive the industry forward.

Continuous learning is a must

It is essential for companies to build an embedded learning and development culture. This culture should be intentionally and deliberately designed to empower employees with essential skills.

This is not an altruistic act – while it helps talented employees build long-lasting and fruitful careers, it also benefits companies in the sector to ‘grow their own’. LinkedIn’s Workplace Learning Report 2024 found that skill building is no longer simply a perk for employees – it’s a priority for organisational success.

The report also notes that employee growth, through learning and career development, spurs company growth. This is a virtuous circle – company growth, through business innovation, energises people to stay and grow even more.

Small wonder, then, that the report found that 90% of organisations believe that providing learning opportunities is their number one retention strategy – companies with strong learning cultures see higher rates of retention, more internal mobility and a healthier management pipeline than those with smaller levels of commitment.

A strategic approach to continuous learning ensures that employees possess the skills and knowledge needed to deliver world-class service to BPO partners and customers. In the BPO sector, where companies service clients across a very wide range of sectors, these continuous development programmes must also identify areas for customised training to enhance service delivery, ensuring that not only does employee learning and development (L&D) meet employee goals and needs, but that L&D programmes align to business goals.

This is not a one-size fits all approach

A multipronged approach begins with comprehensive onboarding programmes that include structured training on company policies, customer service protocols, and the technical skills required for the job.

This ensures that new hires are well-versed in company culture, processes, and expectations.

Continuous skills development includes regular workshops, webinars, and e-learning courses focusing on both soft skills (communication, problem-solving) and hard skills (technical proficiency, software training).

Companies must ensure that their learning and development initiatives provide flexible and accessible training options, offering a wide range of online courses, interactive simulations, and virtual classrooms.

To enhance versatility and collaboration, employees should be encouraged to learn about different functions and processes within the organisation. This leads to better understanding, improved teamwork, greater operational flexibility, and alternative career options.

The BPO industry, for example, is not just about ‘seats in a contact centre’ but also encompasses vital support services such as Human Resources, Training, Compliance, and Technology. A comprehensive learning and development strategy should strive to include these critical resources.

Growth industries need new leaders

One of the challenges about being in a growth industry is finding future leaders with the right combination of skills and experience. Companies should place a strong emphasis on developing future industry leaders through deliberate and intentional training programmes. This allows organisations to identify potential leaders and provide them with opportunities to take on challenging projects and responsibilities.

Great leaders are made, not born – these are skills that should be taught and nurtured along the career path. Tailored training modules should focus on strategic thinking, decision-making, and team management, supplemented with regular coaching sessions for ongoing support and on-the-job learning.

This investment feeds back to the company – the Workplace Learning Report found that organisations that invest in learning will reap the reward of having people who are more invested in their organisation’s success, 8 in 10 saying that learning adds purpose to their work.

In my own organisation, we have seen the benefits of investing time and resources into structured continuous learning platforms and programmes. Implementing these strategies has significantly enhanced the effectiveness of our learning and development initiatives, leading to improved employee wellness and performance, higher customer satisfaction, and sustained business growth.

Witnessing the growth of our people through our learning and development interventions reminds me of the powerful quote by Nelson Mandela: “A leader’s job is not to do the work of others, it is to help others figure out how to do it themselves, to get things done, and to succeed beyond what they thought possible.”