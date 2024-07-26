Project Manager at Innovative Staffing Solutions – Gauteng Kempton Park

Job Description:

Project Manager to lead and manage the daily operations of our organization. The Project Manager will be responsible for improving operational efficiency, setting and achieving performance targets, and ensuring the organization’s operational goals are met.

Key Responsibilities

Operational Planning:

Develop and implement operational plans and strategies aligned with the organization’s goals and

objectives.

Monitor and review operational processes to identify areas for improvement.

Team Management:

Supervise and manage operational teams, including staff in various departments.

Provide guidance, training, and mentorship to ensure high performance and teamwork.

Performance Metrics:

Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and targets for operational performance.

Monitor and report on the progress of operational activities and projects.

Quality Assurance:

Ensure that operational activities meet quality standards and conform to industry best practices.

Implement quality control measures and continuous improvement initiatives.

Resource Allocation:

Manage and allocate resources efficiently, including personnel, equipment, and budget.

Optimize resource utilization to maximize productivity and cost-effectiveness.

Process Improvement:

Identify and implement process improvement initiatives to streamline operations and increase

efficiency.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement within the organization.

Vendor and Supplier Management:

Oversee relationships with vendors and suppliers to ensure timely and cost-effective service delivery.

Negotiate contracts and agreements as needed.

Health and Safety Compliance:

Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations in all operational activities.

Implement safe work practices and procedures.

Budget Management:

Prepare and manage the operational department’s budget.

Control costs, optimize spending, and ensure financial accountability.

Documentation and Reporting:

Maintain accurate records of operational activities, performance data, and project status.

Prepare and present operational reports to management.

Qualifications:

Proven experience as an Operational Manager or in a similar role.

Strong leadership, team management, and decision-making skills.

Excellent communication and problem-solving abilities.

Familiarity with operations management software and tools.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project budget

Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Artane Projects is a company with a long-standing reputation for excellence in the field of gas pipe supply and installation. We take pride in our highly skilled team of professionals who are committed to ensuring the highest quality standards and safety practices. With years of experience in the industry, we have successfully executed a wide range of gas pipeline projects, earning the trust and satisfaction of our clients & industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position