Senior Project Manager (Engineering) at GIBB

GIBB Mining is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills.

GIBB Mining, a subsidiary of the GIBB Group, is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Senior Project Manager (Engineering).

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The experienced Senior Project Manager will be part of a team that manages key clients and projects in the mining/infrastructure projects. The specific engineering responsibilities include studies, designs, coordination, and completion of projects on time within budget, and within scope. In collaboration with the engineering team and depending on the size of the project, the candidate must be able to oversee all aspects of projects from the concept study phase, through feasibility studies, detail design, execution, and commissioning. Set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and manage project progress. Prepare reports for upper management regarding the status of the project. Prepare proposals and interact with team members, sub-consultants, and clients. The candidate will work in a team and with clients to ensure deliverables fall within the applicable scope and budget. He or she will coordinate with other departments to ensure all aspects of each project are compatible and assist with the identification of new and innovative solutions to the client’s needs.

The below listed responsibilities and requirements are assessed during the interview stages and will further be confirmed with the relevant professional references that you currently are or have reported to in your previously two positions.

* No email applications will be accepted. Only applications received via Direct Hire will be considered.

Responsibilities:Project Leadership and Strategy:

Provide overall leadership and strategic direction for the project.

Develop comprehensive project execution plans and strategies.

Align project goals with organizational objectives and client expectations.

Advanced Project Planning and Management:

Oversee the development and management of detailed project plans, schedules, and budgets.

Ensure accurate project scope definition, goals, and deliverables.

Monitor project progress and implement corrective actions as needed.

Engineering Oversight:

Provide high-level guidance on engineering design and technical specifications in support from the Engineering Manager.

Ensure compliance with industry standards, regulations, and best practices.

Resolve complex technical issues and provide innovative solutions.

Procurement and Contract Management:

Develop and implement advanced procurement strategies.

Negotiate high-value contracts and manage key supplier relationships.

Ensure the timely and cost-effective acquisition of materials and services.

Construction Supervision:

Oversee all construction activities to ensure adherence to design, schedule, and budget.

Conduct site visits and inspections to monitor progress and quality.

Address construction challenges and implement efficient solutions.

Safety and Regulatory Compliance:

Champion safety initiatives and ensure compliance with safety regulations and standards.

Foster a culture of safety among project teams and contractors.

Manage environmental compliance and obtain necessary permits.

Stakeholder Engagement:

Communicate project status, risks, and issues to senior management and stakeholders.

Facilitate high-level meetings and presentations to review project progress.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, contractors, and regulatory agencies.

Risk Management:

Identify and manage high-level project risks and develop mitigation strategies.

Monitor and control risks throughout the project lifecycle.

Implement proactive measures to address project deviations.

Quality Assurance and Control:

Implement advanced quality control processes to ensure project deliverables meet required standards.

Conduct regular quality audits and inspections.

Manage non-conformance reports and implement corrective actions.

Team Leadership and Development:

Mentor and develop project management staff and junior project managers.

Foster a collaborative and high-performance team environment.

Ensure effective resource allocation and utilization.

Key Responsibilities:Project Management

Communicate the client project objectives to the project team (Engineering Manager, Discipline Leads, Functional Managers (Project Controls, Procurement, Quality, Risk) and Construction Manager).

Manage schedule, cost performance, quality, health, safety and environmental requirements of the project from contract award to acceptance.

Negotiate all contract changes with the Client and in consultation with respective project discipline leads.

Identifies quality requirements and ensures the proper processes are identified and implemented to achieve contractual quality commitments. Assess Client perception of quality on a regular periodic basis.

Manage, lead and support the assigned proposals including presenting execution plans at the proposal review stage.

Prepares and submits the Progressive/interim and Final Project Report to the Client and GIBB’s executive management.

Compiling of project documents, budgets, HR plans, and proposals.

Manage, revise and implement Project Management Policies and Procedures.

Oversee Vendor Management, which will include all B-BBEE and Client specifics requirements

Ensure compliance with Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Ensure proper Contract administration is implemented to meet all GIBB and Client Agreements and Client / Contractor Agreements

Manage, develop and implement Client Strategies with a specific focus on the Projects.

Drafting, agreeing and issue of Project Management Plans / Strategies as required, which will be aligned to GIBB and Client requirements

Ensuring Project Execution Plans (PEP) are developed, agreed, signed off and implemented for all Project Management processes which will be aligned to project requirements

Ensuring that strategies make provision for Client specific requirements.

Manage, develop, and implementation of the Project staff core teams.

Identify, select, and recruitment of staff for core and Project teams

Staff development which will support the core Procurement and Project requirements

Staff career development needs for short, medium, and long-term planning

Succession planning and continuity of Project staff.

Managing, planning, controlling, and implementing Ethical Project Standards.

Ensuring that Project audits are done in the agreed time frames maintaining governance and best practices at all times

Manage and Control Project functions.

Ensuring that good and effective channels of communication are fostered with all stakeholders both internal and external.

Ensure that Project teams meet all Project requirements for ensuring that materials and equipment are delivered to the site in time.

Engage and liaise with all key internal and external stakeholders and Clients.

Establish a monthly project meeting forum for all core and Project staff.

Interface liaison with the Project teams in evaluating systems and advising on best practices.

Persons employed by GIBB are responsible for ensuring that they act according to agreed internal and Client procedures and work instructions and make themselves familiar with all the procedures that relate to their sphere of activities.

Clear understanding of the requirements of The Project Management Body of Knowledge.

Thorough understanding of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management processes and norms of acting for and on behalf of the Client.

Knowledge of Construction Processes including Constructability Reviews.

Knowledge of Project Financial and Cost Management Processes.

Experience and knowledge in commercial terms and conditions and the basic Law of Contracts.

Thorough understanding of the requirements of the Mine Health and Safety Act and Regulations.

Thorough understanding of Document Management processes and audit trail requirements.

Excellent Organisational Skills.

Ability to identify issues, obtains relevant information, relate and compare data from different sources, and identify alternative solutions.

Knowledge of and ability to use effective approaches for choosing a course of action or developing appropriate solutions and/or reaching conclusions.

Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills; written and verbal.

Appreciation of the value of teamwork and willingness to work as part of a team, providing support for other team members as required.

High level of numeracy/cost forecasting skills and financial understanding skills.

Support the projects by providing an environment for the development and professional advancement of project personnel, including providing on-the-job and formal training and development opportunities from a succession planning perspective.

Desired Skills:

Expertise/Technically astute

Management Skills

Planning and Organizing

Motivate/Inspire

Learn more/Apply for this position