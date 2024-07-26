SOC Analyst

What we offer:

The SOC Analyst is responsible for security monitoring and incident response activities within the organization’s Security Operations Center (SOC).

The SOC services the company as well as third party clients across a range of critical infrastructure and commercial industries.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or related field; or equivalent work experience.

No less than 3 years experience in managing a SOC within a Managed Security Services Provider environment including hands-on incident response and management.

In-depth knowledge of security technologies, including SIEM, IDS/IPS, endpoint protection, etc.

Strong understanding of threat landscapes, security vulnerabilities, attack vectors, and emerging security trends.

Familiarity with industry regulations and compliance standards (e.g., CIS, GDPR, HIPAA, NIST, ISO 27001).

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.

Relevant security certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSP, or GIAC certifications are preferred.

Excellent leadership, team management experience and inter-personal skills

Desired Skills:

threat hunt

malware

SOC

Security Operations

