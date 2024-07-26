Software Quality Engineer II (SQE I) – Gauteng Sandton

Are you passionate about ensuring the quality of software solutions? We are looking for a Software Quality Engineer II (SQE I) to join our team. As an SQE I, you will utilize automation test kits, frameworks, and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop, implement, and execute reusable automated test assets. Your goal will be to assure the quality of our solutions and their architecture, aligning with our enterprise quality practices and standards.

Education: Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification: Bootcamp training in Agile and DevOps

Preferred Certifications: ISTQB Agile Foundation, ISTQB Advanced certification, Bootcamp training in Agile DevOps

Experience: 5 – 8 years in test automation, testing of web mobile frontends and APIs, in-sprint automation using established test tools and frameworks, non-functional testing, and integration into DevOps pipelines.

Required Technical Knowledge

Programming (OOP)

Java Development with J2EE and/or Springboot knowledge (Advanced)

Automation testing using Selenium

Use of repository systems (e.g., Azure Repos)

Testing of services using automation tools such as Rest Assured and SOAPUI

BDD and TDD

Continuous Integration (CI) processes with Jenkins/Azure

Agile methodology and working in agile teams

Use of Maven

Use of Jira and Confluence

Exposure to Cloud technology

Experience in building stubs

Behavioral Competencies

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Guiding Team Success

Building Customer Relationships

Decision Making

Innovation

Driving for Results

High-Impact Communication

Build strong relationships with peers, subject matter experts, developers, product owners, and other stakeholders through transparent communication.

Collaborate closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Practise Leads, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects, Product Owners, and other stakeholders to meet client expectations.

Liaise with stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network aligned with new ways of working (nWoW).

Contribute to retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies for quicker delivery with high quality.

Participate actively in the planning, estimation, and sizing of products, features, and stories.

Deliver a well-structured quality assurance solution, aligned with enterprise quality practices and standards, within agreed timelines.

Report and manage the timely resolution of issues to avoid unplanned expenses and ensure operational stability.

Contribute to breaking down business needs into manageable features, stories, and epics.

Participate in backlog grooming, sprint planning, test estimation, and acceptance criteria per story.

Discuss low-level design and functional requirements with QA Lead and Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Ongoing Responsibilities

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve automation frameworks and the overall platform.

Develop automation code using the automation test kit for execution.

Implement test automation solutions to ensure adequate coverage within the sprint.

Ensure the test automation solution meets architectural and development standards and is reusable and scalable.

Confirm that implemented automation test code is catalogued, stored, and aligned with required governance.

Store all relevant artifacts in the repository for easy retrieval.

Integrate and execute test automation on DevOps pipelines.

Log defects using the predefined defect management process and tool, ensuring accurate capture of relevant information for root cause analysis.

Identify potential product risks and communicate details and mitigation factors to the QA Lead.

Report the status of testing to the squad daily.

Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure defect resolution and root cause analysis.

Participate in all retrospective reviews and showcase results to stakeholders.

Manage your time effectively based on expected timelines and project expectations.

Collaborate with peers and industry experts to stay abreast of technical advances and their application.

Seek ongoing improvements in technical capabilities.

Mentor Software Test Engineers within the team to improve their technical skills.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

Stay updated with developments in your field of expertise.

Contribute to company culture-building initiatives.

Participate in corporate responsibility initiatives.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems through agile thinking.

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position