Solution Architect – Gauteng Midrand

We are seeking a Solution Architect who will actively provide the technical lead and architecture solutions to have the sales department benefit both the customer and company. The Solution Architect will support the sales team by providing the “technical close“ of the deal, where required, to provide a solution meeting the customer’s requirements. Collaborate with sales, services, operations, and technical support resources to ensure proposed deals include technical solutions that accurately address customer needs and are supported accordingly by key customer technical decision-makers.

What you’ll do:

Pro-actively scopes the technical solution required to address customer requirements and recommend solutions that optimise value for both the customer and the company.

Secures input from all necessary solution stakeholders within the business and customer firm

Adapts solutions, as necessary, to ensure appropriate support

Coordinates closely with Sales, Operations and Service resources to align the solution design with the customer’s business requirements.

Secures from customer technical staff commitments needed to ensure a deal’s “technical close”.

Responsible for conducting site visits and surveys, engineer, and document solution designs, write technical papers, case studies, technical reviews, and product comparisons.

Provide coaching and professional development to team members and sales associates to enhance their product knowledge, technical acumen, and technical sales skills.

Deliver product management support for key products of the company

Support the sales team with presentations, demos, and product information, gathering technical information from manufacturers and technical writing.

Establish if there is any other opportunity that could potentially add to the company’s product portfolio, meeting any other requirements the customer may have

Monitor customers support for technical solutions proposed throughout the sales process and alerts the sale and account teams to potential risks of deal closure

Provides pre- and post-sales support to clients, operations, and services

Help design of custom-made solutions and products

Help in answering RFIs/RFQs/RFPs and Tenders with the key account executives and sales manager

Participate in conferences, shows and exhibitions when appropriate and requested

Your expertise:

Function-related experience: 5 years (experience with the latest next-generation wireless technologies and RF)

Leading teams: 3 years

Project experience: 3 years

Other experience: min 3 years in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology

Other experience: 5 years in Microsoft Office

Other experience: 5 years in similar technical roles and or business environment

Qualifications:

Grade 12 certificate or equivalent

National Diploma or BTech Degree in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology

Qualifications preferred: BTech Degree in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Midrand – Onsite

Travel: Travel to clients required

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer-inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position