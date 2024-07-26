Vertiv tackles AI compute with high-density data centre solution

With demand for AI-ready data centre capacity outstripping supply, developers and operators are focused on bringing new capacity online as quickly as possible. To support this goal, Vertiv has launched the Vertiv MegaMod CoolChip, a liquid cooling-equipped prefabricated modular (PFM) data centre solution engineered to enable efficient and reliable AI computing.

The solution can be configured to support the platforms of leading AI compute providers and scaled to customer requirements. By bringing together the quality and process efficiency enabled by offsite fabrication with best-in-class AI-ready technologies, MegaMod CoolChip can reduce the time to deploy AI critical digital infrastructure by up to 50%.

MegaMod CoolChip is designed to address the specific requirements of AI compute through a turnkey solution that integrates Vertiv CoolChip technology to support direct-to-chip liquid cooling, high-efficiency power protection and distribution, and other critical digital infrastructure technologies. The solution is available globally and can be used as a modular retrofit of an existing facility or as a new freestanding data centre, supporting up to hundreds of kilowatts per row, up to multiple megawatts with prefabricated units.

“MegaMod CoolChip is a fully equipped critical digital infrastructure solution that customers can deploy quickly, and with confidence,” says Viktor Petik, vice-president of Vertiv infrastructure solutions. “Factory assembly and testing in a controlled environment help to accelerate the time to build, as well as providing control over cost and schedules. The addition of this solution to our portfolio provides more flexibility to successfully accelerate AI.”

According to research by Omdia, demand for prefabricated modular and micro data centre solutions has been accelerated by AI, with Vertiv being cited as a global leader. Vertiv engineers have applied successful learnings around prefabricated solutions and the needs of AI deployments to the development of Vertiv MegaMod CoolChip solutions, to support the AI requirements of today – and tomorrow.

Key features of the solution include:

* High-density compute: MegaMod CoolChip supports IT systems from the customer’s chosen AI compute provider, including accelerated computing platforms, integrated into equipment racks with integrated plumbing and high-density Vertiv rack power distribution units (rPDUs). Customer selected integrated racks from AI compute providers may also be consolidated into the prefabricated units.

* High-density liquid cooling infrastructure: Vertiv chillers and cooling distribution units (CDUs) provide safe and efficient management of cooling fluids to and from the rack. MegaMod CoolChip uses direct-to-chip cooling for high-power CPUs and GPUs by managing heat removal from components not serviced by the direct-to-chip cold plates. The balance between liquid and air cooling is tailored to the design of the AI compute platform to optimise efficiency.

* High-efficiency power protection and distribution: Vertiv power technologies provide power protection and distribution from the utility to the rack, including busway, switchgear, and compatibility with the high-efficiency Vertiv Trinergy uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and the Vertiv PowerNexus solution, which reduces the power system footprint through close coupling of the UPS and switchgear.

* Modular assembly: MegaMod CoolChip arrives in prefabricated units, including the building enclosure and all building systems, that are assembled on site. It is also available in skid-mounted units, providing flexibility options for new builds, retrofits, and expansions. All of this is integrated in a clean and controlled factory environment, mitigating risks through assembly and testing processes.

* Single-source accountability: From initial consultation through configuration, fabrication, installation, commissioning, and lifecycle services, Vertiv manages all aspects of solution development to streamline processes, reducing demands on customer resources, and providing cost and schedule efficiencies.

The Vertiv MegaMod CoolChip solution can also enable the sustainability goals of data centre operators and developers. By employing highly efficient advanced technologies, such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling and the Vertiv power infrastructure, MegaMod CoolChip data centres can improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) compared to data centres using traditional technologies, resulting in a lower carbon footprint.