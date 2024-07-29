Agile Master (Senior) – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 29, 2024

  • Guiding your team(s) and the organisation in its Scrum adoption.

  • Guiding your team(s) and the organisation on Agile/Scrum best practices.

  • Implementing Scrum according to the Scrum Guide.

  • Collaborating with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

  • Monitoring and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.

  • Championing Agile ways of working within your team and throughout the organisation.

  • Coaching team members in self-management and cross-functionality.

  • Helping your Scrum Team(s) focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the DoD.

  • Actively participating in Scrum events.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree or Diploma in IT, business or similar.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in an agile team.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.

  • Scrum Master or Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance.

  • Agile Working Model.

  • DevOps and BizDevOps.

  • Deep understanding of the Scrum framework and other Agile ways of working (Kanban).

  • Scaled Scrum frameworks such as Nexus and LeSS.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile Working Model
  • DevOps
  • BizDevOps

