Agile Master (Senior)

- Guiding your team(s) and the organisation in its Scrum adoption.
- Guiding your team(s) and the organisation on Agile/Scrum best practices.
- Implementing Scrum according to the Scrum Guide.
- Collaborating with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Monitoring and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.
- Championing Agile ways of working within your team and throughout the organisation.
- Coaching team members in self-management and cross-functionality.
- Helping your Scrum Team(s) focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the DoD.
- Actively participating in Scrum events.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree or Diploma in IT, business or similar.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in an agile team.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.
- Scrum Master or Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance.
- Agile Working Model.
- DevOps and BizDevOps.
- Deep understanding of the Scrum framework and other Agile ways of working (Kanban).
- Scaled Scrum frameworks such as Nexus and LeSS.
Desired Skills:
