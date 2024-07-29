Android Developer

We are seeking a Senior Android Developer to join a med tech team and lead the development and maintenance of cutting-edge platforms. In this role, you will ensure the creation of high-quality, scalable, and accurate code that meets specifications. You will also provide expert guidance on Android best practices across the company, and mentor junior developers to help them grow their skills. Your contributions will be vital in delivering innovative solutions and advancing our mission to improve hearing health through technology.

Requirements

Minimum education (essential): National Senior Certificate

Minimum education (desirable): Diploma and/or degree in IT / Engineering / Programming

Minimum applicable experience (years): 5 years as an Android Developer

Required nature of experience:

Hands on software developer having been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Experience in native Android (Kotlin and Java) development specifically.

Reactive programming

Strong knowledge of Android development and its supporting systems

Proficient in Kotlin (Minimum 2 years experience)

Good development practices utilising modern design patterns using software architectures: MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture

A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, lifecycles

Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks/libraries available and integration experience

Strong UI development experience and developing for dynamic screen support

Experience with RESTful API integration

Well versed in Git

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment

Atlassian JIRA software experience is beneficial

Good understanding of Bluetooth on Android is beneficial

Good understanding of RxAndroid, RxJava and RxKotlin is beneficial

Desired Skills:

Mobile Developer

Android Developer

Programmer

Java

Kotlin

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Bonus

