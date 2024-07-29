Business Analyst

Business Analyst

Area: Germiston, Gauteng

Salary: R40000 p/m

Purpose of the position: Provide distribution solutions as required by business to achieve its goals.

Duties:

Conduct costings, logistics solutions, data preparation and monitoring on projects.

Use analytical techniques to build theoretical simulation models.

Requires knowledge of all aspects of distribution i.e. vehicle types/sizes, vehicle applications, routing and scheduling, delivery cycles, customer classifications, human resource characteristics etc.

Deliver and Present optimal solutions that satisfy both the needs of the customer

Resource optimization studies on current and new customer networks.

Analysis of simulated distribution network in terms of resources required, variable costing elements etc.

Costing of simulated and optimized resources.

Strategic distribution network optimization studies.

Continuous monitoring and business development of Logistics operational solutions:

Provide internal solutions to projects relating to Logistics and the monitoring of these projects once implemented. Introduce solutions to problems identified by business.

Interpret the clients “as is” logistics environment and propose a “to be” solution, which will be more efficient and productive than the “as is”.

Developing of monitoring systems and KPI’s to monitor the performance of implemented projects.

Continuous improvement studies on processes and operational procedures.

Provide and Update Rates for Rental, Linehaul, Dedicated Distribution, Fleet Management:

Ensure that the rates provided are accurately calculated

Understand the sales executives request and the customers operational requirements

Advise the sales team on alternative methods of quoting to ensure that the customers receive the most effective rate.

Collate information from sales teams to report back to management for future planning

Calculate increases for existing customers

Skills, experience & Qualifications

B com Honours – Logistics

At least 5 years relevant work experience with exposure to business development through analytics.

Understands administrative procedures used by company.

Experience in logistics or distribution environments.

Working knowledge of routing and scheduling of fleets.

Network optimization analysis

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Business Process

Analyse Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

