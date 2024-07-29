Business Analyst
Area: Germiston, Gauteng
Salary: R40000 p/m
Purpose of the position: Provide distribution solutions as required by business to achieve its goals.
Duties:
- Conduct costings, logistics solutions, data preparation and monitoring on projects.
- Use analytical techniques to build theoretical simulation models.
- Requires knowledge of all aspects of distribution i.e. vehicle types/sizes, vehicle applications, routing and scheduling, delivery cycles, customer classifications, human resource characteristics etc.
- Deliver and Present optimal solutions that satisfy both the needs of the customer
- Resource optimization studies on current and new customer networks.
- Analysis of simulated distribution network in terms of resources required, variable costing elements etc.
- Costing of simulated and optimized resources.
- Strategic distribution network optimization studies.
- Continuous monitoring and business development of Logistics operational solutions:
- Provide internal solutions to projects relating to Logistics and the monitoring of these projects once implemented. Introduce solutions to problems identified by business.
- Interpret the clients “as is” logistics environment and propose a “to be” solution, which will be more efficient and productive than the “as is”.
- Developing of monitoring systems and KPI’s to monitor the performance of implemented projects.
- Continuous improvement studies on processes and operational procedures.
- Provide and Update Rates for Rental, Linehaul, Dedicated Distribution, Fleet Management:
- Ensure that the rates provided are accurately calculated
- Understand the sales executives request and the customers operational requirements
- Advise the sales team on alternative methods of quoting to ensure that the customers receive the most effective rate.
- Collate information from sales teams to report back to management for future planning
- Calculate increases for existing customers
Skills, experience & Qualifications
- B com Honours – Logistics
- At least 5 years relevant work experience with exposure to business development through analytics.
- Understands administrative procedures used by company.
- Experience in logistics or distribution environments.
- Working knowledge of routing and scheduling of fleets.
- Network optimization analysis
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process
- Analyse Business Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
