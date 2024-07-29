Business Analyst – Gauteng Germiston

Jul 29, 2024

Business Analyst
Area: Germiston, Gauteng
Salary: R40000 p/m
Purpose of the position: Provide distribution solutions as required by business to achieve its goals.

Duties:

  • Conduct costings, logistics solutions, data preparation and monitoring on projects.
  • Use analytical techniques to build theoretical simulation models.
  • Requires knowledge of all aspects of distribution i.e. vehicle types/sizes, vehicle applications, routing and scheduling, delivery cycles, customer classifications, human resource characteristics etc.
  • Deliver and Present optimal solutions that satisfy both the needs of the customer
  • Resource optimization studies on current and new customer networks.
  • Analysis of simulated distribution network in terms of resources required, variable costing elements etc.
  • Costing of simulated and optimized resources.
  • Strategic distribution network optimization studies.
  • Continuous monitoring and business development of Logistics operational solutions:
  • Provide internal solutions to projects relating to Logistics and the monitoring of these projects once implemented. Introduce solutions to problems identified by business.
  • Interpret the clients “as is” logistics environment and propose a “to be” solution, which will be more efficient and productive than the “as is”.
  • Developing of monitoring systems and KPI’s to monitor the performance of implemented projects.
  • Continuous improvement studies on processes and operational procedures.
  • Provide and Update Rates for Rental, Linehaul, Dedicated Distribution, Fleet Management:
  • Ensure that the rates provided are accurately calculated
  • Understand the sales executives request and the customers operational requirements
  • Advise the sales team on alternative methods of quoting to ensure that the customers receive the most effective rate.
  • Collate information from sales teams to report back to management for future planning
  • Calculate increases for existing customers

Skills, experience & Qualifications

  • B com Honours – Logistics
  • At least 5 years relevant work experience with exposure to business development through analytics.
  • Understands administrative procedures used by company.
  • Experience in logistics or distribution environments.
  • Working knowledge of routing and scheduling of fleets.
  • Network optimization analysis

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Process Mapping
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process
  • Analyse Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

