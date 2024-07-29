BUSINESS ANALYST SUPPLY CHAIN

R40 000

GERMISTON

Client seeks an experienced candidate to provide distribution solutions to internal and external business. Logistics Honours degree required with 5-7 years’ work experience in business development solutions through analytics and project management. Previous logistics and distribution skills essential with a working knowledge of routing and planning. The role will include providing and presenting continuous solutions skills, monitoring and developing operational solutions and providing and updating rates for the business. Candidate must be analytical, accurate, an effective communicator who pays great attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

Honours Degree Logistics

5-7 Years Business Analysis experience

Experience in providing Logistics and Distribution solutions

Analytical and detailed candidate

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

