Data Scientist and Machine Learning Engineer – Remote Remote

Our client, a top National Software house focused on the continuous design and development of new prototypes and products is looking for a Data Scientist/ Machine Learning Engineer to join their team.

Qualifications and experience:

A tertiary degree in a mathematics-based field like Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Actuarial Science

Competence:

Highly self-motivated and ambitious

Really, fast learner

Basic experience in programming focused on extracting, transforming and analysing data (e.g. Python, MATLAB or R)

Role purpose

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify and define data-driven solutions to problems in various sectors

Out-of-the-box thinking to use information to create new value-adding products

Cleverly extracting meaningful insights from our large lakes of data

Proving or disproving product hypotheses by analysing data and relationships between data engineering foundational LLM prompts to enable these models to achieve business goals

Developing custom machine learning models to enhance existing products and/or enable the development of entirely new products.

Key responsibilities include:

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify and define

data-driven solutions to healthcare problems which have the potential to transform industry standards

Working with existing teams inhouse to understand the location of relevant data

and mechanisms to access the data using predominantly Python, clean and standardized data

Analyze the data for actionable insights and learn how to present the data for maximum insights

Designing and building data pipelines to support new products

Becoming an expert at prompt engineering to create LLM-based products for our clients and creating AI agents to perform repetitive tasks

Building and testing bespoke machine learning models to solve specialized problems

Developing and deploying machine learning models to enhance existing products or enable new product development

Communicating findings and recommendations to stakeholders in a clear and compelling manner

Staying up to date with the latest advancements in data science and machine learning, and exploring ways to apply them

If you are a curious, creative and innovative person who strives to provide measurable value in an industry where you can make a real difference then this is where you’ll have that opportunity.

