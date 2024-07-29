Data Scientist and Machine Learning Engineer

Our client, a top National Software house focused on the continuous design and development of new prototypes and products is looking for a Data Scientist/ Machine Learning Engineer to join their team.
Qualifications and experience:
- A tertiary degree in a mathematics-based field like Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Actuarial Science
Competence:
- Highly self-motivated and ambitious
- Really, fast learner
- Basic experience in programming focused on extracting, transforming and analysing data (e.g. Python, MATLAB or R)
Role purpose
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify and define data-driven solutions to problems in various sectors
- Out-of-the-box thinking to use information to create new value-adding products
- Cleverly extracting meaningful insights from our large lakes of data
- Proving or disproving product hypotheses by analysing data and relationships between data engineering foundational LLM prompts to enable these models to achieve business goals
- Developing custom machine learning models to enhance existing products and/or enable the development of entirely new products.
Key responsibilities include:
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify and define
data-driven solutions to healthcare problems which have the potential to transform industry standards
- Working with existing teams inhouse to understand the location of relevant data
and mechanisms to access the data using predominantly Python, clean and standardized data
- Analyze the data for actionable insights and learn how to present the data for maximum insights
- Designing and building data pipelines to support new products
- Becoming an expert at prompt engineering to create LLM-based products for our clients and creating AI agents to perform repetitive tasks
- Building and testing bespoke machine learning models to solve specialized problems
- Developing and deploying machine learning models to enhance existing products or enable new product development
- Communicating findings and recommendations to stakeholders in a clear and compelling manner
- Staying up to date with the latest advancements in data science and machine learning, and exploring ways to apply them
If you are a curious, creative and innovative person who strives to provide measurable value in an industry where you can make a real difference then this is where you’ll have that opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- Data Scientist
- Machine Learning
- Python