Developer (Midlevel) at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our global client is seeking an experienced Mid-Level Developer to join the Port Elizabeth team
· Design, develop, test, and implementation of software solutions
· Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
· Working with the product owner to develop the overall look and design of the product
· Client side development with programming languages such as Blazor
· Producing, maintaining and modifying the product’s look and feel to keep up to date with the latest trends
· Incorporating applications, graphics, audio and video clips into the product
· Ensuring the product is accessible across many platforms, including laptops and smartphones
· Routinely testing websites for ease of use, speed and other quality factors
· Fixing any website issues or bugs that arise
· Mentor and train development team
Requirements· Grade 12
· BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or related
· Minimum 3 years experience
· Experience with the following preferred:
o C#
o .NET
o Blazor
o MS SQL Server
o API
o Entity Framework (beneficial)
o Azure DevOps (beneficial)
o Test Driven Design (beneficial)
o Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation
Desired Skills:
- BSc in Computer Science
- Engineering
- 3 – 5 years experience
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer: