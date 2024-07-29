DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is a highly successful international software development house specialising in telecommunications and payment gateways. With two decades of proven success and remarkable growth, they offer an exceptional training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile enthusiasts, highly qualified, with a shared goal of continuous improvement. This is a flat organisational structure where participation and opinions are valued. Individuality is encouraged, providing an ideal environment for ambitious individuals to accelerate their career growth.

What you will be doing:

Design and manage cutting-edge CI/CD pipelines, automating software development, testing, and deployment processes.

Work closely with talented development teams to ensure code is built for testability, scalability, and reliability.

Manage and optimise cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) to support applications and services.

Keep systems running smoothly by monitoring performance and swiftly troubleshooting any issues.

Implement and manage top-tier configuration management tools like Ansible, Puppet, and Chef.

Develop and maintain scripts and tools to automate repetitive tasks, enhancing efficiency across the board.

Uphold security and compliance standards by implementing best practices and conducting regular audits.

Be a crucial part of on-call rotations, providing around-the-clock support to maintain production systems.

What you need:

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

Certification in cloud platforms (e.g., AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Azure DevOps Engineer).

3+ years of experience in a DevOps role, preferably within the telecommunications industry.

Proficiency with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, GitLab CI, or CircleCI.

Experience with cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Strong scripting skills (e.g., Python, Bash, PowerShell).

Experience with technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes.

Knowledge of monitoring and logging tools.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Strong communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Experience with Agile methodologies and working in an Agile environment.

Experience in the telecommunications industry.

Knowledge of networking concepts and telecommunication protocols.

Experience with microservices architecture.

