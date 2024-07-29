Divisional IT Manager (Wits ThirdStream) – Gauteng Berea

Main purpose of the job:

The Divisional IT Manager will lead a team of IT professionals with various skill sets to help improve and maintain essential IT operations, including operating systems, security tools, applications, servers, email systems, laptops, desktops, software, and hardware

The incumbent will also be responsible for customer management, support, reporting and involved in all projects at the customer

Location:

Hillbrow – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

IT infrastructure and support by ensuring hardware that is in place is functional as well as staff and operational requirements are met

Management of IT related equipment

Staff management such as attending to staffing requirements and administration

Train and coach team members to ensure skills and knowledge is up to standard

Administrative support – Assist with the implementation of SOP’s, policies and training plans

Manage and ensure up time and availability of all network and internet connectivity are met in line with business requirement

Provide support to all executive members

Manage capacity and availability across all services

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree

Microsoft certification – latest accredited Microsoft exams

Valid driver’s license

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in IT Support with managing teams

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Excellent technical IT support skills are necessary with good organisational skills

Must be proactive and able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making

Must be able to prioritize own work load and work to meet deadlines

Self-motivated and be able to work independently as well as part of a diverse and multidisciplinary team

Assertive, confident and adaptable

High stress tolerance

Due to several projects being off-site the incumbent would need to be in the possession of a valid driver’s license with their own transport and have the ability to travel

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions and projects

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment

Must have a high level of customer service orientation

Must have strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills

Demonstrate strong customer service expertise

High level verbal and written communication skills especially about the latest computer related information

May work unusual working hours and travel frequently

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 02 August 2024.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computing

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Medical

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to Academics.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

