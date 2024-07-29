Frontend JavaScript Developer – JHB – Gauteng Johannesburg

DescriptionHire Resolve has an exciting opportunity with one of our clients for a Frontend JavaScript Developer based in Johannesburg. The successful candidate will join a dynamic team of developers, working on cutting-edge projects and utilizing the latest technologies. If you are passionate about frontend development and have a strong background in JavaScript, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities
- Developing new user-facing features using JavaScript libraries and frameworks
- Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
- Translating designs and wireframes into high-quality code
- Optimizing components for maximum performance across a range of devices and browsers
- Working closely with designers and back-end developers to implement and integrate front-end solutions
- Conducting code reviews and providing feedback to ensure code quality and adherence to best practices
- Participating in agile development processes, including sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Web Development, or related field
- Proven experience as a Frontend JavaScript Developer or similar role
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including ES6+
- Experience with frontend frameworks/libraries such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed] with RESTful APIs and modern web technologies
- Understanding of responsive design principles and cross-browser compatibility
- Knowledge of version control systems, such as Git
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently or as part of a team
Benefits
- Salary: negotiable
