Frontend JavaScript Developer – JHB – Gauteng Johannesburg

DescriptionHire Resolve has an exciting opportunity with one of our clients for a Frontend JavaScript Developer based in Johannesburg. The successful candidate will join a dynamic team of developers, working on cutting-edge projects and utilizing the latest technologies. If you are passionate about frontend development and have a strong background in JavaScript, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities

Developing new user-facing features using JavaScript libraries and frameworks

Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use

Translating designs and wireframes into high-quality code

Optimizing components for maximum performance across a range of devices and browsers

Working closely with designers and back-end developers to implement and integrate front-end solutions

Conducting code reviews and providing feedback to ensure code quality and adherence to best practices

Participating in agile development processes, including sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Web Development, or related field

Proven experience as a Frontend JavaScript Developer or similar role

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including ES6+

Experience with frontend frameworks/libraries such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed] with RESTful APIs and modern web technologies

Understanding of responsive design principles and cross-browser compatibility

Knowledge of version control systems, such as Git

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently or as part of a team

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

