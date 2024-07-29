Group Data Analyst – Remote Remote

A JSE Listed organization based in the Northern Suburbs are looking to employ a Group Data Analyst with 3 – 5 years’ experience working in a similar role.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

BCom / Formal Degree (Essential)

Valid Driver’s License & Own Vehicle

3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Industry Experience: Manufacturing or Retail

Proficiency in data analysis tools and techniques

Ability to create clear and informative visualizations, such as charts, graphs, and dashboards

Understanding of HC processes, policies, performance management, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, and workforce planning

Managing the integrity of HC data across the various platforms

Gathering data from various HC systems, including employee databases, performance management systems, recruitment platforms, and employee surveys

Analyzing HC data to identify trends, patterns, and correlations

Ensuring HC practices and policies comply with legal and regulatory requirements by monitoring data for compliance issues and providing recommendations for mitigation

Assist payroll model systems, BEE Scorecard tracking / verification, HR legal and compliance submissions

Desired Skills:

collecting

analysing

interpreting data

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund + medical aid + 13th cheque + profit share

