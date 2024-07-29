A JSE Listed organization based in the Northern Suburbs are looking to employ a Group Data Analyst with 3 – 5 years’ experience working in a similar role.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- BCom / Formal Degree (Essential)
- Valid Driver’s License & Own Vehicle
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Industry Experience: Manufacturing or Retail
- Proficiency in data analysis tools and techniques
- Ability to create clear and informative visualizations, such as charts, graphs, and dashboards
- Understanding of HC processes, policies, performance management, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, and workforce planning
- Managing the integrity of HC data across the various platforms
- Gathering data from various HC systems, including employee databases, performance management systems, recruitment platforms, and employee surveys
- Analyzing HC data to identify trends, patterns, and correlations
- Ensuring HC practices and policies comply with legal and regulatory requirements by monitoring data for compliance issues and providing recommendations for mitigation
- Assist payroll model systems, BEE Scorecard tracking / verification, HR legal and compliance submissions
Desired Skills:
- collecting
- analysing
- interpreting data
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund + medical aid + 13th cheque + profit share