Group Data Analyst

Jul 29, 2024

A JSE Listed organization based in the Northern Suburbs are looking to employ a Group Data Analyst with 3 – 5 years’ experience working in a similar role.
Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • BCom / Formal Degree (Essential)
  • Valid Driver’s License & Own Vehicle
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Industry Experience: Manufacturing or Retail
  • Proficiency in data analysis tools and techniques
  • Ability to create clear and informative visualizations, such as charts, graphs, and dashboards
  • Understanding of HC processes, policies, performance management, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, and workforce planning
  • Managing the integrity of HC data across the various platforms
  • Gathering data from various HC systems, including employee databases, performance management systems, recruitment platforms, and employee surveys
  • Analyzing HC data to identify trends, patterns, and correlations
  • Ensuring HC practices and policies comply with legal and regulatory requirements by monitoring data for compliance issues and providing recommendations for mitigation
  • Assist payroll model systems, BEE Scorecard tracking / verification, HR legal and compliance submissions

Desired Skills:

  • collecting
  • analysing
  • interpreting data

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund + medical aid + 13th cheque + profit share

