Informix DBA – Gauteng Johannesburg

Minimum DBA skills and experience:
System Analysis & Design skills – The Oracle and Informix DBA must take an active role in the analysis and design of new database systems.
Knowledge of data flow diagrams, data dictionary techniques, CASE tools,Entity-relation modelling and design techniques are required.
Physical Disk Storage skills – Understanding of disk hardware architecture, RAID implementation, cache controllers, and disk load balancingare required of the DBA.
Change Control Management skills – In many cases the DBA will be responsible for implementing change control and insuring that changes to the production database are properly coordinated
Desired Skills:
- Informix
- DBA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree