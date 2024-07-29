Informix DBA

Minimum DBA skills and experience:

System Analysis & Design skills – The Oracle and Informix DBA must take an active role in the analysis and design of new database systems.

Knowledge of data flow diagrams, data dictionary techniques, CASE tools,Entity-relation modelling and design techniques are required.

Physical Disk Storage skills – Understanding of disk hardware architecture, RAID implementation, cache controllers, and disk load balancingare required of the DBA.

Change Control Management skills – In many cases the DBA will be responsible for implementing change control and insuring that changes to the production database are properly coordinated

Desired Skills:

Informix

DBA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

