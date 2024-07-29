IT Network Operations Configuration Manager – Gauteng Midrand

“Drive your career forward with a leading automotive giant! We’re seeking an innovative IT Networks Operations Configurations Manager to steer our tech infrastructure to new heights.

”

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Comprehensive knowledge and experience with database systems, including administration, design, and integration

Experience with SQL and a solid understanding of relational database concepts

Proficiency with IT configuration management processes and tools (CMDB)

Basic enterprise IT network know-how

Capacity to interpret business needs and implement solutions

Effective stakeholder management and communication skills

Ability to work independently and take initiative

Self-motivated and able to work in a team

Commitment to delivering high-quality work on time

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

IT degree or similar qualifications

5+ years of experience in a similar role

Experience working in an enterprise environment

Familiarity with ITIL processes, including incident, change, and problem management

Experience with project management and/or IT provider steering.

Accelerate Your Potential – Apply Today !!

Desired Skills:

ITIL

SQL

AWS

YAML

JSON

OracleDB

Ansible

Agile

Python

restful API

Learn more/Apply for this position