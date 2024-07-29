IT Network Operations Configuration Manager – Gauteng Midrand

“Drive your career forward with a leading automotive giant! We’re seeking an innovative IT Networks Operations Configurations Manager to steer our tech infrastructure to new heights.
”
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Comprehensive knowledge and experience with database systems, including administration, design, and integration
- Experience with SQL and a solid understanding of relational database concepts
- Proficiency with IT configuration management processes and tools (CMDB)
- Basic enterprise IT network know-how
- Capacity to interpret business needs and implement solutions
- Effective stakeholder management and communication skills
- Ability to work independently and take initiative
- Self-motivated and able to work in a team
- Commitment to delivering high-quality work on time
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- IT degree or similar qualifications
- 5+ years of experience in a similar role
- Experience working in an enterprise environment
- Familiarity with ITIL processes, including incident, change, and problem management
- Experience with project management and/or IT provider steering.

Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- SQL
- AWS
- YAML
- JSON
- OracleDB
- Ansible
- Agile
- Python
- restful API