IT Network Operations Configuration Manager

Jul 29, 2024

“Drive your career forward with a leading automotive giant! We’re seeking an innovative IT Networks Operations Configurations Manager to steer our tech infrastructure to new heights.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Comprehensive knowledge and experience with database systems, including administration, design, and integration
  • Experience with SQL and a solid understanding of relational database concepts
  • Proficiency with IT configuration management processes and tools (CMDB)
  • Basic enterprise IT network know-how
  • Capacity to interpret business needs and implement solutions
  • Effective stakeholder management and communication skills
  • Ability to work independently and take initiative
  • Self-motivated and able to work in a team
  • Commitment to delivering high-quality work on time

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • IT degree or similar qualifications
  • 5+ years of experience in a similar role
  • Experience working in an enterprise environment
  • Familiarity with ITIL processes, including incident, change, and problem management
  • Experience with project management and/or IT provider steering.

Accelerate Your Potential – Apply Today !!

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • SQL
  • AWS
  • YAML
  • JSON
  • OracleDB
  • Ansible
  • Agile
  • Python
  • restful API

