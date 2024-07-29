IT Support Specialist (Automotive Manufacturing) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

IT Support Specialist (Automotive Manufacturing)

My client in the automotive manufacturing industry is seeking an IT Support Specialist to join their team based in Port Elizabeth / Gqeberha. This position is responsible for the entire IT infrastructure of the company including network hardware and software, server hardware and software, computer rooms and their infrastructure, end user equipment.

Job Type: Fixed-term contract (on-site)

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform root cause analysis of major issues and prepare detailed incident reports

Deploy hardware, software and services and participate in the acceptance process in coordination with internal corporate stakeholders and in compliance with corporate standards

Participate in the management of corporate networks and data centres including LAN, WAN, Routers and Switches.

Ensure the day-to-day support of users (software and hardware) and the resolution of incident, Implement changes in collaboration with Corporate Central IT.

Escalate incidents to group level when issues cannot be resolved internally.

Manage third party companies responsible for maintenance of resources (energy, air conditioning, inverter), security (protection of buildings, and technical installations) and any other ITC services

Be the primary contact for interventions on the site’s computer equipment and infrastructure, including outside of office hours, if necessary

Apply corporate change management standards for interventions on the infrastructure, data centre and servers.

Be responsible for IT security including firewalls and antivirus. Ensure the proper use of end-user equipment, in particular compliance with corporate rules and the installation of approved software

Carry out periodic audits of workstations to verify that workstations are compliant

Participate in the design and implementation of business continuity and disaster recovery plans

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or equivalent

Min 5 years’ experience in the IT Industry including user support, intermediate networking and server support.

Technical infrastructure and networking qualifications, experience with HPE Aruba equipment an advantage

Experience in an industrial plant or automotive environment is an advantage

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to the advertisement. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

End User Support

Information Technology (IT)

IT Support

Networks

Learn more/Apply for this position