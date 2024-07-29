Java Developer LW2356 – Gauteng Pretoria

  • Develop and operate production-ready business applications (24/7)

  • Liaise with customers, team members, and external vendors

  • Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)

  • Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM)Team Charter

  • Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree

  • Cloud Certifications

Experience Requirements:

  • Familiarity with Micro services Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture

  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using backend technologies such as

o Java

o Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js

o Python

  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

o Compute: Kubernetes and Serverless

o API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

o Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks

o Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

o Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

o Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

o Monitoring and log analytics

  • Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

  • Experience with:

o Web Services Design & Deployment

o REST

o GIT

  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous skills:

  • Experience with Linear and Nonlinear Optimization

  • Experience with the Design and Evaluation of efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)

  • Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning

  • Experience with E-mobility

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Python
  • Javascript
  • typescript

Learn more/Apply for this position