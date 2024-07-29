Java Developer LW2356

Develop and operate production-ready business applications (24/7)

Liaise with customers, team members, and external vendors

Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)

Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM)Team Charter

Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree

Cloud Certifications

Experience Requirements:

Familiarity with Micro services Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using backend technologies such as

o Java

o Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js

o Python

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

o Compute: Kubernetes and Serverless

o API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

o Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks

o Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

o Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

o Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

o Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

Experience with:

o Web Services Design & Deployment

o REST

o GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Advantageous skills:

Experience with Linear and Nonlinear Optimization

Experience with the Design and Evaluation of efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)

Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning

Experience with E-mobility

Desired Skills:

Java

Python

Javascript

typescript

