Java Developer LW2356

- Develop and operate production-ready business applications (24/7)
- Liaise with customers, team members, and external vendors
- Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)
- Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM)Team Charter
- Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments
Minimum Requirements:
Educational Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree
- Cloud Certifications
Experience Requirements:
- Familiarity with Micro services Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using backend technologies such as
o Java
o Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js
o Python
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
o Compute: Kubernetes and Serverless
o API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
o Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks
o Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
o Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
o Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
o Monitoring and log analytics
- Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL
- Experience with:
o Web Services Design & Deployment
o REST
o GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous skills:
- Experience with Linear and Nonlinear Optimization
- Experience with the Design and Evaluation of efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)
- Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning
- Experience with E-mobility
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Python
- Javascript
- typescript