Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Durbanville

Jul 29, 2024

My client, a leading construction company is looking to appoint a Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team based in Durbanville, Cape Town. This will be a 12-month contract position.

The main purpose of the role is to develop in-house applications and must be familiar with full lifecycle application development. The mid-level Software Programmer must be experienced in participating in the development, implementation, testing and support of 3 Tier Enterprise software applications.

It is a standalone position, offering a unique opportunity to spearhead the development of our software stack focused on construction-centric solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field
  • A minimum of 5 Years professional full stack development experience
  • Development Skills C#, .Net, SQL Server, Azure
  • Familiarity with WinForms and DevExpress for UI development
  • Experience with Xamarin for cross-platform mobile application development
  • Proficiency in using Visual Studio, IIS, and GitHub
  • Solid understanding of CI/CD pipelines and associated best practices
  • Proven ability to design software and analyse user needs to ensure responsive and functional design
  • Strong experience creating and maintaining technical documentation
  • Ability to work as a standalone developer and manage projects from inception to completion
  • Experiencing in developing software solutions for the construction industry would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • Sql Server
  • Full-stack
  • Visual Studio
  • GitHub
  • IIS
  • CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position