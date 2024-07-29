Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Durbanville

My client, a leading construction company is looking to appoint a Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team based in Durbanville, Cape Town. This will be a 12-month contract position.
The main purpose of the role is to develop in-house applications and must be familiar with full lifecycle application development. The mid-level Software Programmer must be experienced in participating in the development, implementation, testing and support of 3 Tier Enterprise software applications.
It is a standalone position, offering a unique opportunity to spearhead the development of our software stack focused on construction-centric solutions.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field
- A minimum of 5 Years professional full stack development experience
- Development Skills C#, .Net, SQL Server, Azure
- Familiarity with WinForms and DevExpress for UI development
- Experience with Xamarin for cross-platform mobile application development
- Proficiency in using Visual Studio, IIS, and GitHub
- Solid understanding of CI/CD pipelines and associated best practices
- Proven ability to design software and analyse user needs to ensure responsive and functional design
- Strong experience creating and maintaining technical documentation
- Ability to work as a standalone developer and manage projects from inception to completion
- Experiencing in developing software solutions for the construction industry would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- Sql Server
- Full-stack
- Visual Studio
- GitHub
- IIS
- CI/CD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree