Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Durbanville

My client, a leading construction company is looking to appoint a Mid-Level .Net Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team based in Durbanville, Cape Town. This will be a 12-month contract position.

The main purpose of the role is to develop in-house applications and must be familiar with full lifecycle application development. The mid-level Software Programmer must be experienced in participating in the development, implementation, testing and support of 3 Tier Enterprise software applications.

It is a standalone position, offering a unique opportunity to spearhead the development of our software stack focused on construction-centric solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field

A minimum of 5 Years professional full stack development experience

Development Skills C#, .Net, SQL Server, Azure

Familiarity with WinForms and DevExpress for UI development

Experience with Xamarin for cross-platform mobile application development

Proficiency in using Visual Studio, IIS, and GitHub

Solid understanding of CI/CD pipelines and associated best practices

Proven ability to design software and analyse user needs to ensure responsive and functional design

Strong experience creating and maintaining technical documentation

Ability to work as a standalone developer and manage projects from inception to completion

Experiencing in developing software solutions for the construction industry would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Sql Server

Full-stack

Visual Studio

GitHub

IIS

CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

