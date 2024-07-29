Project Manager

Project Manager required for a property company based in East London

ROLE OVERVIEW

The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within our organization. This role will require a strong understanding of project management principles, as well as technical expertise in systems and technology

RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within the organization

Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets for system implementation and upgrades

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful integration of systems into existing processes and workflows

Monitor and track project progress, identifying and addressing any issues or roadblocks

Develop and maintain system documentation, including user manuals and training materials

Provide technical support and troubleshooting for systems and technologies

Keep up to date with industry trends and advancements in systems and technology, making recommendations for improvements within the organization

Manage vendor relationships and contracts related to systems and technology

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Project Management

Principles of Project Management Certificate

Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in a systems or technology-related role

Finance /Procurement experience preferred

SKILLS

Strong understanding of project management principles and methodologies

Technical expertise in systems and technology, including experience with system implementation and maintenance

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Proven ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment

Experience managing vendor relationships and contracts is preferred

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Emily Lessing at [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.

Desired Skills:

Finance

Procurement

Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position