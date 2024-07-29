Project Manager required for a property company based in East London
ROLE OVERVIEW
The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within our organization. This role will require a strong understanding of project management principles, as well as technical expertise in systems and technology
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Lead the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within the organization
- Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets for system implementation and upgrades
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful integration of systems into existing processes and workflows
- Monitor and track project progress, identifying and addressing any issues or roadblocks
- Develop and maintain system documentation, including user manuals and training materials
- Provide technical support and troubleshooting for systems and technologies
- Keep up to date with industry trends and advancements in systems and technology, making recommendations for improvements within the organization
- Manage vendor relationships and contracts related to systems and technology
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree in Project Management
- Principles of Project Management Certificate
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in a systems or technology-related role
- Finance /Procurement experience preferred
SKILLS
- Strong understanding of project management principles and methodologies
- Technical expertise in systems and technology, including experience with system implementation and maintenance
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
- Proven ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment
- Experience managing vendor relationships and contracts is preferred
Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Emily Lessing at [Email Address Removed]
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.
