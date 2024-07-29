SAP Human Capital Solutions Architect

Jul 29, 2024

Our client who is based in Cape Town is looking for a SAP Human Capital Solutions Architect to join their team.

Job RoleReporting to the SAP Enterprise Architect, perform Solution architecture functions across different domains (Business, Information, Data, Application, Technology & Security).Work alongside the enterprise architect to ensure solutions being implemented conform to the Group enterprise goals, standards, and governance frameworks and are fit for purpose from a business and technical perspective. Responsibilities

  • Business and technical stakeholder engagement and elicitation of business and technology goals, objectives, priorities and requirements.
  • Translation of business and technical requirements into a solution architecture to be implemented (to address both business and technical requirements).
  • Design and validate a complex solution architecture to address business and technical requirements and ensure successful implementation.
  • Research new solutions to address a specific or general business problem.
  • Provide solution advisory, recommendations and guidance on the SAP Human Capital platforms (SAP HCM ECC, SAP Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform, etc.).
  • Contribute in the strategic planning and architecture definition of Group SAP Human Capital landscape.
  • Design solution integration architecture to address business and technical requirements and ensure successful implementation.
  • Understand and interpret the business processes for which the solution architecture is being developed.
  • Influence business and IT strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.
  • Contribute to building Group SAP Human Capital technical and application roadmaps (both for on-prem and in the cloud).
  • Active involvement and provide guidance in the SAP Human Capital landscape systems migration or upgrades.
  • Document the overall solution architecture and integration to other systems in-line with the Group Enterprise and Solution Architecture standards and practices.
  • Present solutions architecture to different Group forums (including the Group Architecture Solutions Evaluation and Review forum).

RequirementsQualifications

  • Matric
  • Bachelors Degree or equivalent will be recommended.

Experience

  • 7 + years of SAP Human Capital Solution Architecture experience.
  • Experience SAP HCM ECC, SAP Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform, etc, required.
  • Architecture Knowledge and/or Certification (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, etc.) required.
  • Cloud Architecture experience will be beneficial.

Knowledge

  • Designing and validating a complex SAP Solutions architecture.
  • Ability to identify and challenge solution scenarios by taking the business environment into account.
  • Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.
  • Integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.
  • SAP system migration or upgrades.
  • IT Strategic planning and execution.
  • Systems thinking and holistic approach to solution analysis.
  • Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application, security, and systems engineering.

Desired Skills:

