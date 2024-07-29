SAP Human Capital Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client who is based in Cape Town is looking for a SAP Human Capital Solutions Architect to join their team.

Job RoleReporting to the SAP Enterprise Architect, perform Solution architecture functions across different domains (Business, Information, Data, Application, Technology & Security).Work alongside the enterprise architect to ensure solutions being implemented conform to the Group enterprise goals, standards, and governance frameworks and are fit for purpose from a business and technical perspective. Responsibilities

Business and technical stakeholder engagement and elicitation of business and technology goals, objectives, priorities and requirements.

Translation of business and technical requirements into a solution architecture to be implemented (to address both business and technical requirements).

Design and validate a complex solution architecture to address business and technical requirements and ensure successful implementation.

Research new solutions to address a specific or general business problem.

Provide solution advisory, recommendations and guidance on the SAP Human Capital platforms (SAP HCM ECC, SAP Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform, etc.).

Contribute in the strategic planning and architecture definition of Group SAP Human Capital landscape.

Design solution integration architecture to address business and technical requirements and ensure successful implementation.

Understand and interpret the business processes for which the solution architecture is being developed.

Influence business and IT strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.

Contribute to building Group SAP Human Capital technical and application roadmaps (both for on-prem and in the cloud).

Active involvement and provide guidance in the SAP Human Capital landscape systems migration or upgrades.

Document the overall solution architecture and integration to other systems in-line with the Group Enterprise and Solution Architecture standards and practices.

Present solutions architecture to different Group forums (including the Group Architecture Solutions Evaluation and Review forum).

RequirementsQualifications

Matric

Bachelors Degree or equivalent will be recommended.

Experience

7 + years of SAP Human Capital Solution Architecture experience.

Experience SAP HCM ECC, SAP Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform, etc, required.

Architecture Knowledge and/or Certification (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, etc.) required.

Cloud Architecture experience will be beneficial.

Knowledge

Designing and validating a complex SAP Solutions architecture.

Ability to identify and challenge solution scenarios by taking the business environment into account.

Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.

Integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.

SAP system migration or upgrades.

IT Strategic planning and execution.

Systems thinking and holistic approach to solution analysis.

Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application, security, and systems engineering.

Desired Skills:

