SAP Human Capital Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client who is based in Cape Town is looking for a SAP Human Capital Solutions Architect to join their team.
Job RoleReporting to the SAP Enterprise Architect, perform Solution architecture functions across different domains (Business, Information, Data, Application, Technology & Security).Work alongside the enterprise architect to ensure solutions being implemented conform to the Group enterprise goals, standards, and governance frameworks and are fit for purpose from a business and technical perspective. Responsibilities
- Business and technical stakeholder engagement and elicitation of business and technology goals, objectives, priorities and requirements.
- Translation of business and technical requirements into a solution architecture to be implemented (to address both business and technical requirements).
- Design and validate a complex solution architecture to address business and technical requirements and ensure successful implementation.
- Research new solutions to address a specific or general business problem.
- Provide solution advisory, recommendations and guidance on the SAP Human Capital platforms (SAP HCM ECC, SAP Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform, etc.).
- Contribute in the strategic planning and architecture definition of Group SAP Human Capital landscape.
- Design solution integration architecture to address business and technical requirements and ensure successful implementation.
- Understand and interpret the business processes for which the solution architecture is being developed.
- Influence business and IT strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.
- Contribute to building Group SAP Human Capital technical and application roadmaps (both for on-prem and in the cloud).
- Active involvement and provide guidance in the SAP Human Capital landscape systems migration or upgrades.
- Document the overall solution architecture and integration to other systems in-line with the Group Enterprise and Solution Architecture standards and practices.
- Present solutions architecture to different Group forums (including the Group Architecture Solutions Evaluation and Review forum).
RequirementsQualifications
- Matric
- Bachelors Degree or equivalent will be recommended.
Experience
- 7 + years of SAP Human Capital Solution Architecture experience.
- Experience SAP HCM ECC, SAP Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform, etc, required.
- Architecture Knowledge and/or Certification (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, etc.) required.
- Cloud Architecture experience will be beneficial.
Knowledge
- Designing and validating a complex SAP Solutions architecture.
- Ability to identify and challenge solution scenarios by taking the business environment into account.
- Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.
- Integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.
- SAP system migration or upgrades.
- IT Strategic planning and execution.
- Systems thinking and holistic approach to solution analysis.
- Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application, security, and systems engineering.
Desired Skills:
- SAP Human Capital Solutions Architect
