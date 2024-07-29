SAP Systems Specialist (Finance/Sales) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jul 29, 2024

SAP Systems Specialist (Finance/Sales)

My client, an automotive manufacturer is seeking a SAP Consultant to join their team in Port Elizabeth/ Gqeberha. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the implementation, management, maintenance and optimization of the ERP Systems Sales and Finance modules.

Job type: Fixed-term contract (on-site)

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure the functional availability and QOS of the Sales and Finance modules including performing daily routine tasks and maintenance.
  • Interpret business requirements and provide solutions including gap analysis, business process engineering and mapping, configuration, testing and roll out
  • Identify, and recommends opportunities for productivity improvements and implementations where agreed.
  • Manage access rights and configure the application,
  • Ensure corporate procedures are maintained, including change management processes and escalate incidents to group level where applicable
    • Assist end users with training and documentation where required.
    • Track and manage ERP requests on relevant corporate systems, including incident and crisis management.
    • Perform root cause analysis of major issues and prepare detailed incident reports.
  • Be a backup for IT support specialist in the other business streams on an ad hoc basis to ensure continuity of service.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelors degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or similar qualification
  • Relevant SAP Certification / Business & Systems Analysis.
  • Finance Qualification will be highly advantageous
  • Experience in SAP Finance and Controlling and Sales modules, from a support and implementation perspective

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to the advertisement. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Information Systems
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • SAP
  • SAP Financial Accounting & Controlling (FICO)

