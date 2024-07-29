SAP Systems Specialist (Finance/Sales) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

SAP Systems Specialist (Finance/Sales)

My client, an automotive manufacturer is seeking a SAP Consultant to join their team in Port Elizabeth/ Gqeberha. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the implementation, management, maintenance and optimization of the ERP Systems Sales and Finance modules.

Job type: Fixed-term contract (on-site)

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure the functional availability and QOS of the Sales and Finance modules including performing daily routine tasks and maintenance.

Interpret business requirements and provide solutions including gap analysis, business process engineering and mapping, configuration, testing and roll out

Identify, and recommends opportunities for productivity improvements and implementations where agreed.

Manage access rights and configure the application,

Ensure corporate procedures are maintained, including change management processes and escalate incidents to group level where applicable Assist end users with training and documentation where required. Track and manage ERP requests on relevant corporate systems, including incident and crisis management. Perform root cause analysis of major issues and prepare detailed incident reports.

Be a backup for IT support specialist in the other business streams on an ad hoc basis to ensure continuity of service.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or similar qualification

Relevant SAP Certification / Business & Systems Analysis.

Finance Qualification will be highly advantageous

Experience in SAP Finance and Controlling and Sales modules, from a support and implementation perspective

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to the advertisement. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Information Systems

Information Technology (IT)

SAP

SAP Financial Accounting & Controlling (FICO)

Learn more/Apply for this position