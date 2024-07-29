SAP Systems Specialist (Finance/Sales)
My client, an automotive manufacturer is seeking a SAP Consultant to join their team in Port Elizabeth/ Gqeberha. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the implementation, management, maintenance and optimization of the ERP Systems Sales and Finance modules.
Job type: Fixed-term contract (on-site)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure the functional availability and QOS of the Sales and Finance modules including performing daily routine tasks and maintenance.
- Interpret business requirements and provide solutions including gap analysis, business process engineering and mapping, configuration, testing and roll out
- Identify, and recommends opportunities for productivity improvements and implementations where agreed.
- Manage access rights and configure the application,
- Ensure corporate procedures are maintained, including change management processes and escalate incidents to group level where applicable
- Assist end users with training and documentation where required.
- Track and manage ERP requests on relevant corporate systems, including incident and crisis management.
- Perform root cause analysis of major issues and prepare detailed incident reports.
- Be a backup for IT support specialist in the other business streams on an ad hoc basis to ensure continuity of service.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelors degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or similar qualification
- Relevant SAP Certification / Business & Systems Analysis.
- Finance Qualification will be highly advantageous
- Experience in SAP Finance and Controlling and Sales modules, from a support and implementation perspective
Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to the advertisement. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Information Systems
- Information Technology (IT)
- SAP
- SAP Financial Accounting & Controlling (FICO)