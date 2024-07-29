SAP Systems Specialist (Material Management) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

SAP Systems Specialist (Material Management)

My client, an automotive manufacturer is seeking a SAP Consultant to join their team in Port Elizabeth/ Gqeberha. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the management, maintenance and optimization of the ERP Systems Material Management module, including inventory management and procurement processes.

Job type: Fixed-term contract (on-site)

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure the functional availability and QOS of the material management modules including performing daily routine tasks and maintenance.

Maintain SAP material management master data, including materials, vendors, and purchasing info records

Maintain SAP material management purchasing documents, including purchase orders, purchase requisitions, and requests for quotation

Maintain SAP material management inventory management, including goods receipt, goods issue, and physical inventory

Maintain SAP material management pricing procedures and conditions

Provide end-user support and training for SAP material management processes and procedures

Interpret business requirements and provide solutions including gap analysis, business process engineering and mapping, configuration, testing and roll out

Identify, and recommends opportunities for productivity improvements and implementations where agreed.

Ensure corporate procedures are maintained, including change management processes and escalate incidents to group level where applicable Track and manage ERP requests on relevant corporate systems, including incident and crisis management. Perform root cause analysis of major issues and prepare detailed incident reports.

Be a backup for IT support specialist in the other business streams on an ad hoc basis to ensure continuity of service.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or similar qualification

Minimum 5 years experience in SAP support, consulting, implementing and configuring in the Material Management streams.

Experience in the Automotive Industry and / or an Industrial Plant environment is an advantage

Relevant SAP Certification / Business & Systems Analysis

Experience with SAP material management integration with other SAP modules such as FI, CO, and SD

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to the advertisement. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

ERP systems

Materials Requirement Planning (MRP)

SAP

SAP Material Management (MM)

