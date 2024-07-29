Senior Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

We are looking for an exceptional Senior Business Analyst to join our team in Sandton, JHB.

Hybrid- onsite twice a week in Sandton, JHB.

Description:

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.

To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.

To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

Skills Criteria:

IIBA certified

FTI certified

10 + years’ experience as a BA

SAfe certification & experience

Agile experience

Banking experience

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Senior

FTI

