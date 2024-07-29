Senior System Engineer

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Responsible for all SKA-Mid systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification.
  • Co-ordinate all the systems engineering activities and interfaces across all the SKA-Mid elements, ensuring compliance with requirements.
  • Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.
  • Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the organisation’s responsible SKA-Mid elements, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines.
  • Provide field engineering services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification
  • Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.
  • Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.
  • Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.
  • Advance the maturity of systems and products through application of recognised engineering competence and skills.
  • Provide systems engineering support across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products, subsystems and systems.
  • Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering
  • processes within his/her realm of responsibility.
  • Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and the organisation through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

QUALIFICATION:

  • B.Tech (Eng) with 13+ years RELEVANT experience
  • B.Eng./B.Sc. (Eng) with 9+ years RELEVANT experience
  • [URL Removed] (Eng) with 7+ years RELEVANT experience
  • PhD/D. Eng with 5+ years RELEVANT experience.
  • Meet the requirements for registration with ECSA as PrEng.

EXPERIENCE:

  • Systems Engineering and development of Radio Astronomy Telescopes, specifically the SKA-Mid.
  • General advanced applied Systems Engineering
  • Integration, test and verification of radio astronomy telescopes
  • Baseline establishment and management, specifically leading design reviews.
  • Engineering Change control
  • RF for radio astronomy product development
  • Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
  • Development of systems engineering processes and procedures
  • Coaching and mentoring

KNOWLEDGE:

  • In-depth knowledge of the SKA-Mid Telescope requirements.
  • In depth knowledge of the SKA-Mid Dish element design & performance.
  • Acknowledged in-depth competence in systems engineering, technology and/or software.
  • Configuration management and configuration management systems
  • Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE [Phone Number Removed];,
  • Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations

Desired Skills:

  • ISO/IEC/IEEE

