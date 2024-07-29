Senior System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Responsible for all SKA-Mid systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification.
- Co-ordinate all the systems engineering activities and interfaces across all the SKA-Mid elements, ensuring compliance with requirements.
- Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.
- Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the organisation’s responsible SKA-Mid elements, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines.
- Provide field engineering services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification
- Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.
- Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.
- Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.
- Advance the maturity of systems and products through application of recognised engineering competence and skills.
- Provide systems engineering support across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products, subsystems and systems.
- Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering
- processes within his/her realm of responsibility.
- Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and the organisation through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
QUALIFICATION:
- B.Tech (Eng) with 13+ years RELEVANT experience
- B.Eng./B.Sc. (Eng) with 9+ years RELEVANT experience
- [URL Removed] (Eng) with 7+ years RELEVANT experience
- PhD/D. Eng with 5+ years RELEVANT experience.
- Meet the requirements for registration with ECSA as PrEng.
EXPERIENCE:
- Systems Engineering and development of Radio Astronomy Telescopes, specifically the SKA-Mid.
- General advanced applied Systems Engineering
- Integration, test and verification of radio astronomy telescopes
- Baseline establishment and management, specifically leading design reviews.
- Engineering Change control
- RF for radio astronomy product development
- Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
- Development of systems engineering processes and procedures
- Coaching and mentoring
KNOWLEDGE:
- In-depth knowledge of the SKA-Mid Telescope requirements.
- In depth knowledge of the SKA-Mid Dish element design & performance.
- Acknowledged in-depth competence in systems engineering, technology and/or software.
- Configuration management and configuration management systems
- Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE [Phone Number Removed];,
- Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations
Desired Skills:
- ISO/IEC/IEEE