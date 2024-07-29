Snr Control Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:
A radio astronomy company is seeking a Senior Control Software Engineer to plan, implement, modify, administer, and evaluate Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software and systems for a cutting-edge telescope. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience and deep understanding of Agile methodologies and DevOps processes. Proficiency in Python, Git, Test-Driven Development, Test Automation, and Continuous Integration is required. Qualifications include a BTech with 13 years of full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project with a strong focus on control systems software development, or BEng/MTech with 9 years of full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project with a strong focus on control systems software development, or MEng with 7 years of full-time experience in a software engineering environment.
DUTIES:
- Development and maintenance of the telescope operational software
- Assist in systems engineering documentation refinement
- Support users, operators, as well as the implementation of releases, system changes and fixes.
- Establish and maintain working relationships with members of other teams within the organization.
- Work with other Software Team members to respond to inter-team issues.
- Participate in project management and activity management activities
- Attend relevant training/courses to gain experience and improved knowledge.
- Research new technologies, methods or approaches, with the purpose of utilizing them within the organization.
- Participate in innovation and technology development initiatives.
- Mentor and educate more junior engineers as and when required
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications:
- MEng with 7 years of full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus, or
- PhD with 5 years of full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus
- Experience in Python or C/C++ programming, including development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release, and support of projects
- Specialization or leadership in one or more required job knowledge areas
Knowledge:
- Experience in programming in Python
- Experience in developing SCADA, control systems, and PLC development
- Experience with control systems frameworks, e.g., TANGO toolkit, including TANGO device development and client-side tools, or comparable toolkits
- Software development, including database development, real-time sensor messaging management, behavior-driven development
- Computer and environment setup and configuration, including the use of containers, Kubernetes, Gherkin, etc.
- Practical experience configuring instrumentation, integrating and commissioning control systems, and operator training
- Willingness to transition between system development and system support and operations team
Skills/Competencies/Abilities:
- Extreme Importance/Essential:
- Control systems software engineering and development
- IT and information systems analysis, design, implementation, integration, delivery, and operations
- Agile approaches to systems development
- IT systems architecture concepts
- Understanding of DevOps processes
- Data curation, transfer, management, archival, and governance
- IT services, operations, and support management
- Risk management
ATTRIBUTES:
- Passion for Excellence
- World-class service
- People-centered
- Respect
- Integrity and Ethics
- Accountability
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.
Desired Skills:
- Snr
- Control
- Software